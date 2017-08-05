Saturday, August 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Week in pictures: From Somalia blast to refugee crises

Saturday, 05 August 2017 13:40

View Comments

A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including protests in Venezuela and the coming election in Kenya.

Syrian refugees
Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement
Kenyans in the capital city of Nairobi
Venezuelan capital of Caracas
Somalia's capital, Mogadishu
march in San Salvador
Herod Atticus theatre in Athens
Pulwama district of Indian-administered Kashmir
southern province of Kandahar

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Sheldon Richman Immigration and Social Engineering
Sheldon Richman
Ludwig Watzal Shadow World 2016
Ludwig Watzal
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda
Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.