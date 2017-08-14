Monday, August 14, 2017
   
Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally turns deadly

Monday, 14 August 2017

At least one person killed and several more injured when a man drove a car into a crowd of anti-white supremacists.

A gathering of hundreds of white nationalists in Virginia took a deadly turn when a car ploughed into a group of counter-protesters and killed at least one person.

The state's governor blamed neo-Nazis for sparking the unrest on Saturday in the college town of Charlottesville, where rival groups fought pitched battles using rocks and pepper spray after far-right protesters converged to demonstrate against a plan to remove a statue of a Confederate war hero.

The violence is the latest clash between white supremacists - some of whom have claimed allegiance to Donald Trump - and the US president's opponents since his January inauguration.

