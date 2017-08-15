Tuesday, August 15, 2017
   
Pakistan celebrates 70th Independence Day

Tuesday, 15 August 2017 13:36

Pakistan kicks off a day of celebrations marking 70 years of statehood and independence.

Pakistan kicked off a day of celebrations on Monday marking 70 years of statehood and independence, the festivities beginning with gun salutes in the capital, Islamabad, and in each of the four provincial capitals.

In Karachi, visitors paid respects at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country.

The Pakistan Air Force put on a spectacular air show, with Pakistani, Turkish and Saudi fighter jets flying over Islamabad as thousands of spectators watched from one of the city's parks.

A government building in Lahore
A sailor
Karachi
Pakistanis celebrate
Pakistan's Sikh community
Rawalpindi
Pakistani Air Force fighter jets
Independence.

