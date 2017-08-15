Pakistan celebrates 70th Independence Day

Tuesday, 15 August 2017 13:36
By MWC News
Pakistan kicks off a day of celebrations marking 70 years of statehood and independence.
Pakistan kicked off a day of celebrations on Monday marking 70 years of statehood and independence, the festivities beginning with gun salutes in the capital, Islamabad, and in each of the four provincial capitals.
In Karachi, visitors paid respects at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country.
The Pakistan Air Force put on a spectacular air show, with Pakistani, Turkish and Saudi fighter jets flying over Islamabad as thousands of spectators watched from one of the city's parks.
