Wildfires around the globe

Thursday, 24 August 2017 11:13
By MWC News
Hot, dry weather, particularly across Europe, has left many areas of forest and woodland vulnerable to fires.
Much of southern Europe has experienced a hot and very dry summer. These images show one of the effects of this drought - wildfires.
Although these wildfires often have a human cause, being started either deliberately or accidentally, they are part of a natural cycle. The destruction of mature trees allows new growth to take place and for dead wood to be cleared.
