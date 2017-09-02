Saturday, September 02, 2017
   
Wildfires around the globe

Thursday, 24 August 2017 11:13

Hot, dry weather, particularly across Europe, has left many areas of forest and woodland vulnerable to fires.

Much of southern Europe has experienced a hot and very dry summer. These images show one of the effects of this drought - wildfires.

Although these wildfires often have a human cause, being started either deliberately or accidentally, they are part of a natural cycle. The destruction of mature trees allows new growth to take place and for dead wood to be cleared.

Kapandriti Kalamos
Croatian firefighters
Trebizat
Serra de Aire e Candeeiros
eastern Greenland
Wildfire in Serra Dura
Carnoux-en-Provence
Calaundra

