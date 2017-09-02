Saturday, September 02, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Week in pictures: From Barcelona attack to India flood

Saturday, 26 August 2017 13:06

View Comments

A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including anti-Trump protests and the Saudi-led air strike in Yemen.

Barcelona, Spain
North West province, South Africa
Ghouta, Syria
Kalinga-Utkal Express
Phoenix Convention Centre
Jakarta, Indonesia
Bihar, India
Liberty Island in New York City,
Sanaa, Yemen
Kathmandu, Nepal

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Uri Avnery Kaya, the royal Dog
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Hateful haters hating hat
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.