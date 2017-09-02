Saturday, September 02, 2017
   
Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Tuesday, 29 August 2017

More than 30,000 people expected to be placed in temporary shelters in the US state due to tropical storm.

Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes on Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues.

The nation's fourth-largest city remained mostly paralyzed by one of the largest downpours in US history. And there was no relief in sight from the storm that spun into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, then parked over the Gulf Coast.

Rescuers continued plucking people from the floodwaters. Mayor Sylvester Turner put the number rescued by police at more than 3,000.

The coastguard said it also had rescued more than 3,000 by boat and air and was taking more than 1,000 calls her hour.

family arrives to high ground
Residents sit on the bed
An elderly woman in a wheelchair
Rescue boats
Volunteers with the American Red Cross
woman holds a girl
A car is submerged on a freeway flooded
Residents wade through floodwaters
Flood victims
People push a stalled pickup

