Saturday, September 02, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Heavy rains paralyse India's financial hub Mumbai

Thursday, 31 August 2017 13:00

View Comments

City used to heavy rain during this period, but the rain which fell on Tuesday was extreme by any standards.

Mumbai was under water on Wednesday following exceptionally heavy rainfall which overwhelmed the city's drainage infrastructure.

Mumbai is India's most populous city, and very few of its 18.4 million inhabitants were unaffected by the downpours.

In the 24 hours to 12:00 GMT on Wednesday, the city recorded a total of at least 417mm of rain.

This is a report via the World Meteorological organization. But the Indian Met Service reports as much as 1,260mm between 02:30 and 08:30 GMT, centred on Santa Cruz.

Either way, this rainfall is of epic proportions. The August average rainfall is 340mm.

Not surprisingly the city's infrastructure was overwhelmed by the flooding.

The rainfall was the result of a deep area of low pressure that had been making its way across central northern India over the previous days.

That circulation is now centred over the state of Gujarat.

It is expected to bring a period of enhanced showers to this state through Thursday and into Friday.

Mumbai
National Disaster Response Force
Nepal and Bangladesh
Pedestrians
Infrastructure|
The wettest month in Mumbai
Wednesday morning
Gujarat state

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Uri Avnery Kaya, the royal Dog
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Hateful haters hating hat
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.