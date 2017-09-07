Myanmar: The perilous journey of Rohingya refugees

Thursday, 07 September 2017 09:07
Recent upsurge in violence has forced about 146,000 Rohingya to cross into Bangladesh, according to UN estimates.
About 146,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from violence in Myanmar since August 25, according to United Nations estimates.
The latest surge brings the total number to 233,000 Rohingya who have sought refuge in Bangladesh since October last year.
The mass exodus came after suspected Rohingya fighters attacked police posts and an army base in the western Rakhine State.
The Myanmar government has blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) for the violence, but fleeing Rohingya civilians accused the Myanmar army of carrying out a campaign of arson and killings - aimed at forcing them out of the country.
Authorities in Myanmar say close to 100 people have been killed in the latest violence but advocates for the Rohingya told Al Jazeera that at least 800 of the Muslim minority, including dozens of women and children, were dead.
MWC News has been unable to independently verify the figures.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Syrian army moves closer to ISIL-besieged Deir Az Zor
- Mattis warns N Korea of 'massive military response'
- US calls for UN vote on fresh North Korea sanctions
- What is DACA? A look at rescinded immigrant programme
- Sri Lanka leader to shield general from war crimes case
- Officials warn of 'powerful' Hurricane Irma impact
Donation
Related
- 'Horrific' accusations of torture, sex abuse in Bahrain
- Violence could lead to exodus of 300,000 Rohingya: UN
- Children drown as Rohingya boat sinks off Bangladesh
- HRW: Torture is 'systematic practice' in Egypt
- Myanmar laying landmines on Bangladesh border: reports
- UN chief calls on Myanmar to end Rohingya violence
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Trump’s Pearl Harbor Strategy for War in Korea
|Jacob Hornberger
|Labor Day 2017
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Korean Conflict
|Allen L. Jasson
|Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
|Ludwig Watzal
|Crusaders and Zionists
|Uri Avnery
|Labor Day 17
|Will Durst
|The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
|Sheldon Richman
|America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
|Ben Tanosborn