Week in pictures: From Somalia blast to Diwali festival

Saturday, 21 October 2017 11:03
By MWC News
A photo roundup of some of last week's key events, including demonstrations in Barcelona and the fall of Raqqa.
|Next >
Most Read News
- '100,000 flee Kirkuk' since Iraqi army takeover
- Tillerson blames Saudi-led group for GCC rift stalemate
- Duterte: Marawi 'liberated' from ISIL-linked fighters
- ‘Murder insurance’ or protection, US gun debate
- South Sudan: UN, US failed to prevent ethnic cleansing
- Iraq army seizes town near Erbil after fierce clashes
Donation
Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!
Related
- Argentina finds body thought to be Santiago Maldonado
- Dying Palestinian teen longs for imprisoned father
- Army offensive aimed at 'preventing' Rohingya return
- What is DACA and who are the US 'Dreamers'?
- Sexual violence used as weapon of war in CAR: HRW
- Syria: Probe reveals chemical weapons use in Hama
Featured_Author
Opinion
|A New Start
|Uri Avnery
|Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
|Sheldon Richman
|F’ing Chutes & Ladders
|Will Durst
|Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
|Jacob Hornberger
|A State for the Kurds?
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
|Richard Falk
|‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
|Gideon Polya
|A Palestinian State Takes Time
|Ludwig Watzal