Autumn in major cities

A look at the changing autumn weather in some of Europe and Asia's large urban areas.

As more people choose to live in major cities, our attachment and understanding of the weather elements tend to decrease.

Many people living in large metropolitan areas have become detached from the weather. They live in air-conditioned hoses and apartments and commute by car, or train, to air-conditioned offices, before returning home at the end of the day.

In addition, living in urban areas causes its own problems. Flooding can be worse in the cities than in the countryside. During heavy rain, drainage systems can fail to remove water quickly enough to prevent widespread flooding.

Smog is a major consideration for many cities, especially during the autumn and winter months. Vehicle and factory emissions cause significant respiratory problems.

On the other hand, an interesting sky or a flooded street can make for an interesting weather photograph, as our gallery shows.















