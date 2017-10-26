Autumn in major cities

Thursday, 26 October 2017 11:34
A look at the changing autumn weather in some of Europe and Asia's large urban areas.
As more people choose to live in major cities, our attachment and understanding of the weather elements tend to decrease.
Many people living in large metropolitan areas have become detached from the weather. They live in air-conditioned hoses and apartments and commute by car, or train, to air-conditioned offices, before returning home at the end of the day.
In addition, living in urban areas causes its own problems. Flooding can be worse in the cities than in the countryside. During heavy rain, drainage systems can fail to remove water quickly enough to prevent widespread flooding.
Smog is a major consideration for many cities, especially during the autumn and winter months. Vehicle and factory emissions cause significant respiratory problems.
On the other hand, an interesting sky or a flooded street can make for an interesting weather photograph, as our gallery shows.
|Next >
Most Read News
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Stolen Wallets
|Will Durst
|A New Start
|Uri Avnery
|Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
|Sheldon Richman
|Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
|Jacob Hornberger
|A State for the Kurds?
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
|Richard Falk
|‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
|Gideon Polya
|A Palestinian State Takes Time
|Ludwig Watzal