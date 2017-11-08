Wednesday, November 08, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Scores killed in Vietnam floods as APEC summit begins

Wednesday, 08 November 2017 14:02

View Comments

More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.

Typhoon Damrey tore across central Vietnam over the weekend, just days before the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders was expected to begin, among them US President Donald Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The Vietnam National Search and Rescue Committee said at least 61 people were killed and 28 were missing.

It said some of the victims were in vessels that capsized at sea. Others were killed in landslides. It did not give a full breakdown.

More than 2,000 homes had collapsed, and more than 80,000 were damaged, it said. Roads that had been flooded or washed away caused traffic jams across several provinces.

Floods killed more than 80 people in northern Vietnam last month, while a typhoon wreaked havoc in the central provinces in September. The country of more than 90 million people is prone to destructive storms and flooding, due to its long coastline.

People ride a boat
woman pushes a motorbike
fashion shop in Hue
local government building in Hue
Dogs try to stay dry
People stand on the roof
People ride a motorcycle
Motorbikes

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Uri Avnery Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.