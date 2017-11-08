Scores killed in Vietnam floods as APEC summit begins

More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.

Typhoon Damrey tore across central Vietnam over the weekend, just days before the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders was expected to begin, among them US President Donald Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The Vietnam National Search and Rescue Committee said at least 61 people were killed and 28 were missing.

It said some of the victims were in vessels that capsized at sea. Others were killed in landslides. It did not give a full breakdown.

More than 2,000 homes had collapsed, and more than 80,000 were damaged, it said. Roads that had been flooded or washed away caused traffic jams across several provinces.

Floods killed more than 80 people in northern Vietnam last month, while a typhoon wreaked havoc in the central provinces in September. The country of more than 90 million people is prone to destructive storms and flooding, due to its long coastline.















