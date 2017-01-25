As extraordinary as it sounds, Donald J. Trump is now the 45th President of the United States. Which is mind- boggling. Like making John Goodman the cover model for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Kim Kardashian- appointed chief scientist at the Atomic Energy Lab. Colin Kaepernick in charge of WikiLeaks.

The liberals’ last best hopes were dashed on Inauguration Day when the Mango Mussolini put his hand on the Bible and didn’t burst into flames. The preacher said the rain that started to fall as DJT took the oath was a good omen in the Bible. Yeah, tell that to Noah.

The speech was darker than the Cleveland Browns’ offseason. Kind of a cross between Nixon and Voldermort. “It’s Mourning in America.” Trump will be a president for all Americans except the Muslims, Mexicans, losers, whiners, idiots and nasty women, especially the fat disgusting ones.

But now our attention turns not to the real estate developer’s vitriolic tweets but his diabolic feats. What is the agenda of the Tweeter of the Free World? Here’s what might go down over the rest of the first 100 days of the Donald Trump Experience.

January 31. Day 11. Trump trademarks “White House” and banks a royalty every time the press shows or mentions it.

February 12. Day 23. Congress repeals Obama Care and replaces it with Trump Care, which covers nobody but is advertised as “much more incredibly tremendous.”

February 21. Day 32. An Executive Order makes it illegal to use the words “climate” and “change” in the same sentence.

March 7. Day 46. The President tweets a major nuclear reduction pact with Russia.

March 8. Day 47. The President tweets a major boost in our nuclear arsenal to intimidate Russia.

March 9. Day 48. The President tweets a major merger with Russia. The two countries will now be known as the USSSR East & West.

March 12. Day 51. The White House™ press is moved to the basement of a bar in Bethesda, Maryland.

March 18. Day 57. Eric and Donald Jr. are apprehended shooting pandas at the National Zoo with RPGs.

March 24. Day 63. California Governor Jerry Brown authorizes barricades at all state entrances and begins to charge a $15 cover and a two- drink minimum to enter “Golden Land.”

March 29. Day 68. After Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor are arrested, Trump fills 3 vacancies and the Supreme Court rules abortions illegal and determines voting to be restricted to white male landowners.

April 1. Day 71. The President authorizes a nuclear strike against Ottawa but Secretary of Defense Mad Dog Mattis pulls the plug after figuring out it’s an April Fool’s joke.

April 3. Day 73. President Trump tries to throw out the first ball at a windy Washington Senators season home opener but the ball and his hand get stuck in his hair due to an excess of product.

April 26. Day 96. The Pharmaceutical Industry reports record first quarter profits.

April 29. Day 99. Trump holds a contest among his Cabinet members to see who can sell the most Subway sandwiches in three hours on the National Mall.

April 30. Day 100. Trump tweets that he is bored and wants to quit. The nation is stunned.

May 1. Day 1. Mike Pence succeeds Donald Trump as the 46th President of the United States. The nation recoils.

