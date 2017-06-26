In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved

President Trump’s son-in law and advisor spent the entire day on Wednesday in the Middle East as part of the process by which the Trump administration plans to bring peace to the region. The Trump administration allowed that such peace “will take some time.”
Kushner’s visit comes a month after he escorted Trump to Israel. In February, Trump had asked Prime Minister Netanyahu to “hold back on settlements for a little bit.” Since then, 8,000 housing units in West Bank settlements have been approved – the most in a six month period in 25 years.
Construction began this week on a new settlement deep in the West Bank. “After 20 years I have the privilege of being the first prime minister to build a new settlement in Judea and Samaria,” boasted Netanyahu.
Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was forced to retract comments he made to the senate Foreign Relations Committee that Trump had persuaded the Palestinian Authority to agree to end payments to ‘terrorist’ prisoners and their families after the Palestinian Authority denied such agreement.
While Kushner may have no direct experience in diplomacy, he is qualified for his role by virtue of his family’s long friendship with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and by his role as a director of a family foundation that has made charitable donations to West Bank settlements. Kushner is aided in his Middle East peace mission by Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, whose qualifications consist of being a real estate lawyer who worked for the Trump Organization.
Kushner began his bid to restart peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians by paying a condolence visit to the Malka family. Hadas Malka was serving in the Israeli border patrol when she was fatally stabbed (another Israeli suffered minor injuries). Israeli soldiers opened fired and the attacker and his two companions were killed and two Palestinian bystanders were injured, one seriously.
US ambassador, Jason Greenblatt expressed outrage over Malka’s death. “She was murdered by terrorists. This violence is intolerable!” he tweeted. The death of the Palestinians and their names were not mentioned.
Kushner followed a candle lighting ceremony with the Malkas with a two hour meeting with Netanyahu. Welcoming Kushner before the meeting, Netanyahu said, “This is an opportunity for us to pursue our common goals of security, prosperity and peace….”
Netanyahu added that Trump’s visit to Israel last month was a “historic trip, with fantastic warmth, and made an indelible impression on the people of Israel.”
Kushner’s eloquent response, “The president sends his best regards, and it’s an honor to be here with you.’’
Kushner finished his day with a meeting with Abbas in Ramallah. Abbas' spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudaineh, said that the two men held a detailed discussion that focused on issues at the core of a final status agreement.
The Times of Israel reports, “Channel 2 political analyst Udi Segal reported that Greenblatt and Kushner had come to bring a message of a general desire for peace that the television reporter described as a “Miss Universe wish for world peace,” with absolutely no concrete proposals, details, goals or even a plan to get Netanyahu and Abbas in the same room.”
Mr. Kushner and the Israeli officials “underscored that forging peace will take time” and emphasized the “importance of doing everything possible to create an environment conducive to peacemaking,” the White House said.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Deadly suicide bombings hit shopping district in Mosul
- Amnesty urges probe into claims of UAE torture in Yemen
- Kushner meets Abbas, Netanyahu in bid to restart talks
- UN: ISIL targets children of families fleeing Mosul
- UK: Demands made of Qatar must be measured, realistic
- 'We are more united': Qataris mark Eid amid blockade
Donation
Related
- Fighting intensifies in Syrian Golan Heights
- Lieberman: Abbas seeks to spark new Israeli-Hamas war
- Israel calls for Saudi Arabia ties and state visits
- Kushner meets Abbas, Netanyahu in bid to restart talks
- Egypt sends fuel tankers to Gaza to ease power crisis
- Israel starts work on new West Bank settlement
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
|Jacob Hornberger
|The Four-Letter Word
|Uri Avnery
|Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
|Lawrence Davidson
|In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
|Eve Mykytyn
|On the good foot
|Will Durst
|CPEC boost Pakistan economy
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|The Goyim Know
|Gilad Atzmon
|Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
|Sheldon Richman
|Interrogating the Qatar Rift
|Richard Falk