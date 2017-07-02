Sunday, July 02, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

I Ching- Grenfell Tower

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 02 July 2017 11:43

View Comments

Grenfell Tower

The I Ching should be read with joyful caution, for even joy is transient because conditioned. Change inevitable.

Change will bring happiness perhaps joy; certainly pain and the sorrow wrought by the thoughts “is this it? It was so quick”?? Where am I going? “We will all face these questions. Be not afraid but enquire.

The stability of the earth and sun, to be aware of societal obligations, and if so inclined. To reflect deeply on spirituality and its truths. So my (limited understanding) of the illimitable I Ching informs this essay of human tragedy

So do I observe. The divisions in this country described and manifested in the democratic vote for Brexit, was caused by the neglect of the populous in the northern counties. London all important, government legislation all-encompassing for the rich. The inequality for the poor all too apparent.

The blackened ashen shell that was a building where ethnic minorities were shoved is about 500 metres from me and right in front of my home office space. Every time I look up there it is. A place of unimaginable human suffering and unimaginable human indifference.

This indifference of local government, government and on the ground organizational incompetence. Was inclusive of unnecessary death. Creative thinking leads to “creative acts” and is always inclusive of direct thinking and therefore direct action. This is correct human conduct.

Life, to live. Is in one different from the other? Of course, it is how we live, as life courses through us, as life changes over time the contours of our life, the psychological acts that form a productive life I only pray that those that perished experienced liberation of conciseness.

I pray that if trapped, death was swift. I pray for their families and friends who are devastated. I expect criminal charges to be brought by the police and courts. I was overjoyed to see so many had been evacuated and praise the fire brigade that when having brought out persons, went straight back in. and many have been traumatized by the experience and need specialist support.

The success of life, in the form of civilization; lies in improved conditions in mind, sprit, and body, when we consider another as our self. Complacency is a dark cloak wrapped around the body politic governmentally, and locally. Go again to the building and consider you have failed others for who you were, and now through the criminal process responsible. Liberation of conscience comes from doing the right thing.

Test this. So, how complacent was the local government? We shall see. However I condemn not, but ask the question how the unforeseen could have been foreseen. This is a question for the persons that accepted indeed had been given responsibility Then act, be that person that takes a tragedy and becomes one with its consequences and therefore answerable.

The residents had foreseen and warned, the warning was unheeded, death was approaching and Grenfell Towers life force extinguished.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Clive Hambidge I Ching- Grenfell Tower
Clive Hambidge
Uri Avnery The Bizarre Case of Bashar
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

Comments

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.