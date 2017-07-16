Sunday, July 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

The ping- pong effect

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 13 July 2017 11:42

View Comments

Donald J Trump

Donald J Trump has many tools at his disposal. Both Houses of Congress. The support of rural America. Friends in high places. His family. A supermodel. Twitter. Fox News. The Russian Federation. A signature scent. And… 

Executive Orders. Along with executive determinations, memorandums, proclamations, suggestions, aspersions, insinuations, innuendos and doodles.

An Executive Order is a Presidential shortcut to impose regulations or reinforce policy with the extra- added attraction of bypassing the tortuous labyrinths of Congress. And face it, any day without talking to Mitch McConnell is a victory.

EOs can be historic, as in the Emancipation Proclamation; pure patronage, such as appointing a friend to a federal post or frivolous, as when Woodrow Wilson declared “hunting with a lantern, torch, bonfire or other artificial light,” a misdemeanor. An admirable attempt to level the playing field, short of giving deer automatic weapons.

EOs originated way back in America’s Beta Start- Up phase. George Washington wrote 8, and John Adams one. The first 150 or so weren’t numbered. But in 1907, Abraham Lincoln’s “Executive Order Establishing a Provisional Court in Louisiana,” issued in 1862, was retroactively recorded as Executive Order #1. And there have been 13,801 since. A tidy number, but you wouldn’t want to carve them onto limestone and carry them around in a backpack.

FDR issued 3,728, averaging 307 per annum over his twelve- year and change run. But historians generally agree events back then verged on the hectic, what with a capital D Depression and a World War going on and all. Not to mention gangsters o’plenty roaming the Midwest and Judy Garland terrorizing soundstages all over the greater Los Angeles basin.

During his victorious presidential campaign, Donald Trump derided Barack Hussein Obama for an unhealthy dependence on Executive Orders, accusing the 44th president of being “too lazy to negotiate.” Because during elections and only during elections, “negotiate” is not a dirty word.

Knowing that, you’d think he’d be reluctant to utilize them himself. And once again, you’d be wrong. As wrong as Siberian bike messengers. Like chipotle mayonnaise in a can. 3 tailed monkeys. Glass condoms. Bacon wrapped hot dogs at the opera. An acetylene torch explosion in an ice cave.

In his first 150 days, Donald Trump has issued 37, putting him on pace for 92 a year, the most since Harry Truman. And that may be the last time you hear Trump mentioned in the same sentence as Truman, ever.

Executive Orders are usually promoted as proof of campaign promises kept but most are simply press releases with florid signatures. The bulk create task forces, empower reviews and set up commissions, plans, reports, reorganizations, instructions, and eternal investigation into eliminating those dreaded and mythical beasts: fraud, waste and abuse. They’re mostly homework assignments for agency heads.

A few are enduring testaments and others lasting markers of national shame (EO 9066- Japanese Internment) but all subject to the Ping- Pong Effect, where one president enacts it and the next rescinds it. Trump undoes Obama Executive Orders who rolled back George W Bush’s, who did the same to Bill Clinton, etc, etc.

Which means that no matter what damage Trump attempts to do to individual freedoms, the environment and corporate authority, chances are the next president will overturn the most egregious of them which is most. That is assuming there is a next president. Fingers crossed.

Copyright © 2017, Will Durst.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson A Culture War Against Tolerance
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Abe, Izzy & Bibi
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst The ping- pong effect
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal Wish You Weren't Here - or Zionist Propaganda against BDS
Ludwig Watzal
Timothy V. Gatto Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
Timothy V. Gatto
Jacob Hornberger Don’t Be Surprised to See Trump Bomb North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
Richard Falk
Graham Peebles The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
Graham Peebles
Clive Hambidge I Ching- Grenfell Tower
Clive Hambidge

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

Comments

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.