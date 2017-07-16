Sunday, July 16, 2017
   
Sunday, 16 July 2017 13:02

For God's sake, don't blame Trump for everything! That's how the good Lord made him, and that should end the story if you are believers in the meticulous work of the Lord!

by Dr. Nasir Khan

A lot of stories about Donald Trump's lascivious ventures, adventures and fantasies are still being tossed around. It seems he had little control over his sexual thoughts and inclinations!

In my respectful opinion of the man and his great potential as a political game changer, he should even at this late stage in his life be handed over to a voodoo expert to castrate him with some magic spell without causing him any physical or mental harm.

The world may recover from any physical disorientation of the big hope, but the incurring of any mental damage to the man is unthinkable for all of us.

 I would like to emphasise that this is a serious suggestion from a friend, not something damaging from any sordid enemy of the president. In fact, that may save him from any further lurid stories in the media and the embarrassment they cause him and his near ones.

Oh, for God's sake, don't blame him for everything! That's how the good Lord made him, and that should end the story if you are believers in the meticulous work of the Lord!

In any case, if he opts to go through this ritual and lets the voodoo expert expunge him of his unsavoury peccadilloes, then he will have the time and plenty of resources at hand to make America great again, as his avowed objective. Yes, America first, and making America great again!

After having accomplished his historic tasks, who knows, he may, God willing, turn his attention to Mexico, and say:

Now is the time to make Mexico great again! When he does that, and if I am still around, I will muster the support of as many Mexicans and gringoes I can to show my solidarity with him and his noble mission.

