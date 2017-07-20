Turkey, China, Pakistan & OBOR

The friendship between Turkey and Pakistan may have just given birth to a superpower circle involving Ankara, Islamabad, Russia and China.

The brotherly relations between Turkey and Pakistan can trace their roots back several centuries. This very fact has laid the groundwork for bringing together two more nations that could benefit from a superpower circle – Russia from Turkey’s side and China from Pakistan’s side. Turkey that first sparked speculations about a possible superpower circle with Pakistan, China and Russia

Turkey established diplomatic relations soon after the independence of Pakistan in 1947 and bilateral relations became increasingly close owing to cultural, religious and geopolitical links between the two countries. Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah expressed admiration for Turkey's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and also a desire to develop Pakistan on the Turkish model of modernism. Similarly Pakistan would follow the footstep of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal to develop a modern Islamic Pakistan and all other so called ism are rejected by people of Pakistan.

On 26 October 2009, Tayyip Erdoğan was awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan and was the fourth world leader who spoke to the Pakistani parliament. Erdoğan said that Pakistan had always occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of the Turkish government and people. Both Pakistan and Turkey are mutually influenced by Arab, Greek, Turko-Mongol and Persian cultures.

The region of Anatolia in Central and Eastern Turkey was occupied multiple times by Persian Empires which has brought Persian cultural and linguistic influence since ancient times. The Indus Valley region of Pakistan was occupied by the Achaemenid Empire going back to the fifth century BC

Turkey and Pakistan have brotherly relation at governmental and public level and have supported each other in difficult times. Turkey is 18th largest country in terms of population and 4th major economy. "Its joining of CPEC will have tremendous impacts on Pakistan's economy so we should welcome Turkish investment in Pakistan as it will bring economic turnaround in Pakistan.

CPEC and Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran can also benefit from this gigantic project which is a project of peace and development. Turkey had been paying close attention to and hoped to take part in the programme. Turkey could serve as a bridge connecting China and Europe, especially in terms of logistics. Silk Road had played a vital role in exchanges between countries.

The CPEC is part of the initiative on the construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road (the Belt and Road Initiative) Turkey is a founding member of the China-proposed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. It signed a memorandum of understanding with China in November 2015 on the harmonization of the Belt and Road Initiative with Turkey’s Middle Corridor project, a proposed regional transportation network between Turkey and China.

Central Asian states and Turkey together could bring a boost to the CPEC. establishing linkages with the Central Asian republics from Khunjarab to China to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

it is a welcoming decision made by Turkey. In fact, we welcome every country which wants to make economic progress. CPEC will not only bring economic stability but improve security situation as well. CPEC is truly going to be a game changer for Pakistan and region at large. Like Turkey, many countries like Russia and Iran has shown willingness to join CPEC.

This will bring more financial and economic autonomy to the region. Turkey and Pakistan are closely associated and they have harmony of interests with each other. Historically, friendly treatment and reciprocity have been there between the two countries."