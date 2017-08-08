Pakistan and china are close neighbors linked by common mountains and rivers. The friendship between the Chinese & Pakistani peoples long history. Buddhist monks from the area of what is now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan were involved in the Silk Road transmission of Buddhism to Han dynasty China.

Pakistan-China bilateral relations, strategic partnership, Cold War, post-Cold War, South Asia, triangular interaction, all-weather friendship. Pakistan and China as “all-weather strategic partners” have had a history of ‘glorious journey’. Both countries have been able to develop a multidimensional relationship and a good example of peaceful coexistence despite different social, political and economic systems

China supported Pakistan’s opposition to the Soviet Union’s intervention in Afghanistan and is perceived by Pakistan as a regional counterweight to NATO and the USA.China supports Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir while Pakistan supports China on the issues of Xinjiang, Tibet, and Taiwan. China-Pakistan strategic cooperative partnership will not be affected by the change of the situation inside Pakistan

According to Pew Research Center in 2014, Pakistanis have the most favorable view of China after China itself. Pakistan has a long and strong relationship with China. The long-standing ties between the two countries have been mutually beneficial. China also has a consistent record of supporting Pakistan in regional issues.

Pakistan and China are the closest of friends. They are strategic partners, in war and peace alike. Sino-Pakistan friendship is globally seen as a role model for nations to learn from.

The countries describe their friendship as being ‘higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey’. To this, CPEC might well add, ‘stronger than steel’. It’s a relationship that has endured nearly 7 decades of changes in geopolitical and strategic interests. Of all China’s neighboring countries, China-Pakistan relations are the closest and friendliest

Chinese cooperation with Pakistan has reached economic high points, with substantial Chinese investment in Pakistani infrastructural expansion including the Pakistani deep-water port at Gwadar. Both countries have an ongoing free trade agreement. Pakistan has served as China's main bridge between Muslim countries. Pakistan also played an important role in bridging the communication gap between China and the West by facilitating 1972 Nixon visit to China.

Pakistan-China relations began in 1950 when Pakistan was among the first countries to end official diplomatic relations with the Republic of China on Taiwan and recognize the PRC. Pakistan, China both countries have placed considerable importance on the maintenance of an extremely close and supportive relationship. Regularly exchanged high-level visits resulting in a variety of agreements. Economic, military and technical assistance to Pakistan and each considers the other a close strategic ally.

1978 – The Karakoram Highway linking the mountainous Northern Pakistan with Western China officially opens. Pakistan and China have long praised the close ties the two countries have with each other. China has been referred to by Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf as their "time-tested and all-weather friend", while in return Chinese president Hu Jintao has referred to Pakistan as "a good friend and partner”. 2002 – The building of the Gwadar deep sea port begins, with China as the primary investor.

Pak-China Economic Corridor is under construction. It will connect Pakistan with China and the Central Asian countries with highway connecting Kashgar to Khunjerab and Gwadar. Gwadar port in southern Pakistan will serve as the trade nerve center for China, as most of its trade especially that of oil will be done through the port, which is operated by the China Overseas Port Holding Company, a state-owned Chinese company. Nawaz Sharif plays keen interest in cpec &play big role in it.

China said that Nawaz Sharif's disqualification from Pakistan's premiership will not affect its $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. We believe that the China-Pakistan strategic cooperative partnership will not be affected by the change of the situation inside Pakistan.

Pakistan army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that completion of the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in a new era of development in the restive Baluchistan province. Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has called the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a great initiative for the people of his country and said it is a harbinger of economic development, prosperity and peace.

Newly-appointed Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has vowed to implement the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and personally supervise the speedy completion of all projects."Beyond CPEC, our economic cooperation will further enhance.

CPEC will bring increasing economic integration between the regional economies on the one hand and reduce the development gap within various regions of Pakistan on the other. China-Pakistan relations that are based on mutuality of interests, and are described as a solid rock, seem destined to grow from strength to strength.