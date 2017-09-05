The Korean Conflict

Last Monday, the DPRK fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan’s Hokkaido Island.

The media immediately condemned the test as a “bold and provocative act” that showed the North’s defiance of UN resolutions and “contempt for its neighbors.”

President Trump sharply criticized the missile test saying: “Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table.”

What the media didn’t mention was that, for the past three weeks, Japan, South Korea and the US have been engaged in large-scale joint-military drills on Hokkaido Island and in South Korea.

These needlessly provocative war games are designed to simulate an invasion of North Korea and a “decapitation” operation to remove (Re: Kill) the regime. Kim Jong-un has repeatedly asked the US to end these military exercises; the US has stubbornly refused.

The US reserves the right to threaten anyone, anytime and anywhere even right on their doorstep.

(E.g. Ukraine)

It’s part of what makes the US exceptional.

That’s what Empire is for.

Belligerent psychopaths, whoever and however they abuse, blame the victim.

Monday’s missile test (which flew over Hokkaido Island) was conducted just hours after the war games ended.

It was a clear message: The North demonstrated that it was prepared to defend itself against foreign aggression.

The test was NOT a “bold and provocative act” (as the media stated) but a modest and well thought-out response by a country that has experienced 64 years of relentless hectoring, sanctions, demonization and threat of invasion by the one country that has used nuclear weapons, continues to stockpile them as a foundation for Empire and has proliferated them among favoured allies (e.g. Israel).

There is a resonance between the situation in the two Koreas and that of the Israel-Palestine conflict, not only in the fact that both have been a persistent background to the post-war years as theatres of propaganda and deceit reflecting the hubris of Western Civilisation but also in that they seem both to be reminding us, an ominous warning, that the seeds of WWII were latent in the outcome of WWI.

The victor may well write the history but in doing so dishonestly may foolishly cast the future.

For all the war and harm done by it in the 20th Century the greatest tragedy of that era was the wasted opportunity for the United States to have built and consolidated a meaningful United Nations, establishing an International Community based on cooperation, social justice and the rule of law; themes about all of which the 1% have for so long been pissing in the wind.

That sort of aspiration requires a belief in such things as Truth, Honesty, Integrity, Universalism, Empathy, and Humility… (Civilised values).