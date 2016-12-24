Saturday, December 24, 2016
   
Buhari: Last Boko Haram base taken in Sambisa Forest

Saturday, 24 December 2016 09:50

Nigerian president says fighters "on the run" after army seizes their "last enclave of Sambisa Forest" in Borno state.

Boko Haram

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the army has seized one of Boko Haram's last bases in northeastern Borno state.

If confirmed, the claim would mark a key stage in the government's months-long offensive against the armed group.

A long campaign in the 1,300sq km forest in Borno led to the "final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest" on Friday, Buhari said in a statement on Saturday.

He congratulated his troops for "finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at 'Camp Zero', which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest".

"The terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide. I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice," he said.

The seven-year-old conflict with Boko Haram has killed 15,000 people and displaced more than two million in the northeast of Africa's most populous nation.

Boko Haram controlled a very large expanse of Nigeria's northeast in early 2015 but the fighers were pushed out of most of that territory over the last year by Nigeria's army and troops from neighbouring countries.

They moved to a base in the Sambisa Forest, a former colonial game reserve.

The military has said in the last few days that the fighters are running away from the forest into surrounding areas and people have been told to be vigilant.

