Saturday, December 24, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Gambia: Africa bloc vows to send troops if Jammeh stays

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 24 December 2016 10:38

View Comments

West African states pledge to intervene militarily if Yahya Jammeh does not step down by January 19 after election loss.

Yaya Jammeh

West African leaders will send troops into The Gambia if its longtime ruler, who lost in recent elections, does not step down next month, the president of the Economic Community of West African States said on Friday.

Marcel de Souza told reporters the regional bloc has chosen Senegal to lead any military intervention if President Yahya Jammeh does not hand over power.

"The deadline is January 19, when the mandate of Jammeh expires," de Souza said. "If he doesn't go, we have a standby force, which is already on alert. And it's this standby force that should be able to intervene to restore the will of the people."

This would not be the first time the bloc has intervened in a regional crisis. De Souza spoke to reporters in Bamako, Mali, even as ECOWAS continues to use diplomacy to get Jammeh to accept his December 1 defeat.

READ MORE: Defiant Gambian president refuses to step aside

Jammeh at first shocked Gambians by accepting the loss, but announced a week later that he had changed his mind. He said irregularities in the vote count made him question the win of Adama Barrow, a little-known businessman who was the opposition coalition candidate.

Troops seized the office of Gambia's electoral commission after Jammeh's later announcement, and he has mobilised troops across the tiny country that is almost completely surrounded by Senegal.

The UN Security Council this week urged Gambian security forces to "demonstrate maximum restraint" and again pressed Jammeh to accept defeat.

The UN high commissioner for human rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, called the troop deployment "deeply worrying, given the record of human rights violations in Gambia, including excessive use of force against demonstrators, arbitrary detention and deaths in custody, as well as allegations of torture and ill-treatment of detainees".

Jammeh took power in a coup 22 years ago.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson How to Destroy the Planet
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Don't Send Him!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Richard Falk
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Stephen Lendman Israeli-Style Seasons Greetings
Stephen Lendman
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn
Ludwig Watzal Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo
Ludwig Watzal
Eve Mykytyn How the Death Penalty Worked in One Case
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.