Saturday, December 31, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Kabila to step down after elections in new deal

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 31 December 2016 09:57

View Comments

Agreement reached by Congolese political parties aims to have transitional government in place by March next year.

Joseph Kabila will step down as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo after elections held before the end of 2017, under a draft agreement reached by political parties, according to a lead mediator from the Catholic Church.

Under the deal, reached on Friday but not yet signed, Kabila will be unable to change the constitution to extend his mandate and run for a third term, said Marcel Utembi, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference in the DRC.

If the deal is finalised, it will be DRC's first peaceful transfer of power since independence in 1960.

Kabila's two-term mandate ended on December 19, but authorities have effectively extended it until 2018.

His actions led to demonstrations, with security forces killing about 40 people just last week alone.

Western and African powers feared the failure to secure peaceful transition of power could lead to a repeat of conflicts seen between 1996 and 2003 in eastern DRC in which millions died, mostly from starvation and disease.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon
Stephen Lendman AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
Stephen Lendman
Lawrence Davidson How to Destroy the Planet
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Richard Falk
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.