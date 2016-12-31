Deal finalised on peaceful political transition in DRC

Government and opposition agree that President Joseph Kabila will step down after elections are held next year.
Joseph Kabila will step down as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo after elections are held before the end of 2017, under an agreement apparently finalised by the government and the opposition.
The deal was concluded on Saturday in the capital Kinshasa, according to negotiators ending a lengthy stalemate in the country.
"We have reached agreement on all points," said Marcel Utembi, the bishop who chairs the Episcopal Conference (CENCO) overseeing the talks.
Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, justice minister, confirmed that a deal had been reached, saying: "Everything is settled."
The negotiations, launched on December 8, took place under the aegis of the influential Catholic Church, which had initially set Christmas Day as a deadline for a deal.
The draft deal was made on Friday, but the finalisation of the agreement was delayed due to new demands.
Kabila has been holding on to power although his second and final five-year term ended on December 20.
'Political transition'
The deal envisages a "political transition" with fresh presidential elections to be held at the end of 2017.
The vote was supposed to be organised in late 2016. The government had previously said it was impossible for it to be held before April 2018.
A transitional government will be put in place by March next year.
The agreement also guarantees that Kabila will not seek a third mandate and lays the groundwork for a "national transition council" charged with carrying out the agreement.
In return, the opposition headed by Etienne Tshisekedi, 84, would accept that Kabila can stay in power until he hands over to an elected successor.
It had previously demanded his immediate departure from public life.
In May 2016, Kabila managed to get a court to rule that he could remain in power until a successor was chosen.
The deadline for his departure from office unleashed clashes that have left between 56 and 104 people dead, according to divergent tolls.
If the deal is followed, it will be DRC's first peaceful transfer of power since independence in 1960.
Western and African powers feared the failure to secure a peaceful transition of power could lead to a repeat of conflicts seen between 1996 and 2003 in eastern DRC in which millions died, mostly from starvation and disease.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Kabul deplores exclusion from trilateral meeting
- Army searching for Chibok girls seized by Boko Haram
- US move to ease arms sales to rebels 'a hostile act'
- Two-state Israel-Palestine 'peace solution in jeopardy'
- Turkey and Russia 'agree' on nationwide Syria ceasefire
- Clashes erupt near Damascus despite truce
Donation
Related
- Talks to decide Joseph Kabila's political fate continue
- Kabila to step down after elections in new deal
- At least 22 killed in troubled North Kivu province
- Kabila deal hangs by thread after marathon meeting
- DRC: Church calls for peace after deadly clashes
- More than two dozen people killed in DRC protests
Featured_Author
Opinion
|An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
|Richard Falk
|Anti-Semitic Zionists
|Uri Avnery
|Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|UN Resolution is good for Israel
|Gilad Atzmon
|AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
|Stephen Lendman
|How to Destroy the Planet
|Lawrence Davidson
|Get over it?
|Will Durst
|Realities of War Against Syria
|Elias Akleh
|Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
|Ben Tanosborn