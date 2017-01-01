Emmanuel Niyonkuru shot dead in Bujumbura

Emmanuel Niyonkuru becomes first serving government minister to be killed since political instability began in 2015.
Burundi's environment minister, Emmanuel Niyonkuru has been shot dead by unknown assailants in the capital Bujumbura, police said.
Niyonkuru, 54, the country's water, environment and planning minister, was "killed by a criminal with a gun on his way home to Rohero, around 00:45," according to a tweet sent by police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye. He added that a woman has been arrested following the "assassination".
#Burundi Criminalité: Assassinat du Ministre de l'Eau et Environnement : Une femme qui était avec lui arrêtée pour enquête— NKURIKIYE Pierre (@PierreNkurikiye) January 1, 2017
The murder, the first of a serving government minister since Burundi sank into turmoil over President Pierre Nkurunziza's controversial bid for a third term in 2015, comes after months of relative calm.
Also on Twitter, Nkurunziza offered his condolences "to the family and all Burundians", vowing the crime would be punished.
At least 500 people have been killed and 300,000 have fled the country since unrest began in April 2015.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Army searching for Chibok girls seized by Boko Haram
- Turkey and Russia 'agree' on nationwide Syria ceasefire
- Two-state Israel-Palestine 'peace solution in jeopardy'
- Clashes erupt near Damascus despite truce
- Cash-swap deadline passes amid continued crisis
- UN adopts resolution supporting Syria ceasefire
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
|Richard Falk
|Anti-Semitic Zionists
|Uri Avnery
|Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|UN Resolution is good for Israel
|Gilad Atzmon
|AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
|Stephen Lendman
|How to Destroy the Planet
|Lawrence Davidson
|Get over it?
|Will Durst
|Realities of War Against Syria
|Elias Akleh
|Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
|Ben Tanosborn