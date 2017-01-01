Sunday, January 01, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Yahya Jammeh calls ECOWAS deployment 'an act of war'

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 01 January 2017 11:34

View Comments

Gambian president, who refuses to accept poll defeat, warns regional troop deployment could lead to escalation.

Yahya Jammeh

President Yahya Jammeh says the West African community's decision to send troops into The Gambia to force him to accept defeat in last month's presidential election, is "a declaration of war".  

Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, deployed troops to The Gambia on Thursday after Jammeh said he would not accept the results of December's election, in which he lost to opposition leader Adama Barrow.

In a New Year's message broadcast on Saturday, Jammeh said the "blatant and one-sided" approach of ECOWAS, "disqualified it from providing mediation services". 

"Let me make very clear, we are ready to defend this country against any aggression," Jammeh said, adding that if ECOWAS did not back down "the impasse will continue with the risk of escalation into a military confrontation".  

He added, "What we are simply and rightfully asking for is to return to the polls and allow the Gambians to elect who they want to be their president in a free and fair election."

After more than two decades in power, Jammeh, 51, lost a December 1 election to Barrow, a former real-estate agent.

After initially accepting the result, Jammeh later rejected it, alleging irregularities, and filed a petition to the Supreme Court which is due to be reviewed on January 10.  

Barrow has insisted he will take office nine days later, as planned, with ECOWAS leaders set to attend the ceremony.

Earlier this month, ECOWAS said it would stage a military intervention, led by neighbouring Senegal, if Jammeh failed to step down and set a deadline of January 19, the day of Barrow's planned inauguration. 

The UN Security Council has called on Jammeh to "fully respect" the election results and ensure Barrow's safety.

The electoral commission said Barrow obtained 222,708 votes (43.3 percent) compared with Jammeh's 208,487 (39.6 percent). 

Jammeh has questioned the validity of the count after the electoral commission changed some results, even though it insists the outcome was not affected.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon
Stephen Lendman AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
Stephen Lendman
Lawrence Davidson How to Destroy the Planet
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.