Friday, January 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Soldiers launch mutinies in three Ivory Coast cities

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 06 January 2017 09:09

View Comments

West African nation's defence minister says the mutineers are demanding salary increases and payment of bonuses.

Ivory Coast

Demobilised soldiers in the Ivory Coast have launched mutinies in three cities, bringing the threat of unrest back to Africa's fastest-growing economy. 

While the ex-soldiers have not yet stated their specific demands, the West African nation's defence minister, Alain-Richard Donwahi, said on Friday they were demanding salary increases and the payment of bonuses. 

The unrest began in Bouake, the country's second-largest city and onetime rebel stronghold, where heavy weapons fire was heard in the streets before spreading to two other major urban centres of Daloa and Korhogo. 

Gunfire also reportedly erupted at a military camp in the western town of Daloa on Friday.

The city was the seat of a rebellion that controlled the northern half of the country from 2002 until Ivory Coast was reunited following a civil war in 2011.

Heavy shooting was heard at about 2am before later easing, residents said, and sporadic gunfire continued into the late morning.

"The city is under the control of former [soldiers]," an army officer told Reuters news agency.

"There are many of them at the north and south entrances to the city. We are on alert and await instructions from the hierarchy."

An officer at the West African nation's military headquarters in the commercial capital Abidjan said reinforcements had been sent to Bouake.

"The situation remains unstable and serious," he said.

Both Laurent Gbagbo, then the incumbent, and his rival Alassane Ouattara claimed victory in the 2010 election and the country quickly descended into turmoil.

Gbagbo was captured in April 2011 by forces loyal to Ouattara and delivered to the International Criminal Court charged with crimes against humanity. Ouattara was sworn in as president a month later.

Residents stayed indoors and businesses in Bouake remained closed on Friday morning.

"The city is deserted. Men in balaclavas are patrolling the city on motorcycles or in cars. They aren't attacking residents ... They told us to stay at home," said Ami Soro, a teacher living in Bouake.

Meanwhile a Daloa resident - speaking by telephone from a cocoa processing factory near the army camp - said the sound of weapons firing was continuing on Friday.

"There is gunfire at the second battalion [base] in Daloa. Its young demobilised soldiers," the resident said.

There was no clear sign of a link between the Bouake events and outbreak of shooting in Daloa, but the fact that the rebels were also demobilised soldiers could indicate the uprising was spreading.

In November 2014, a strike by former rebels who had joined the army ground the country to a standstill after spreading to Abidjan from Bouake.

The nearly 9,000 strikers, who joined the army between 2009 and 2011, were demanding full payment of back pay and promotions. The government agreed to a financial settlement with the soldiers, who returned to barracks.  

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst 2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

killings in Istanbul

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.