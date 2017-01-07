Ivory Coast: Deal reached to end army mutiny

Two-day nationwide revolt over pay and living conditions by disgruntled soldiers comes to a close after talks.

A two-day mutiny by soldiers in nine cities across Ivory Coast ended peacefully on Saturday after the government pledged to improve troops' salaries and living conditions.

A delegation led by Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi reached an agreement with mutinying soldiers to end the unrest that quickly spread unrest across the West African nation.

"We have a deal. There's white smoke," said Djande Lorgn, a senior official in the city of Bouake where the talks took place. "This accord ends the mutiny."

President Alassane Ouattara confirmed a deal had been reached with disgruntled soldiers to end the revolt.

Speaking to his ministers and reporters, Ouattara said the government had agreed to take into account the soldiers' demands concerning bonus payments and living and working conditions.

"I would like to say that this manner of making demands is not appropriate. It tarnishes the image of our country after all our efforts to revive the economy," Ouattara said.

A member of the uprising said mutinying soldiers will return to their barracks.

"It's over," Sergeant Mamadou Kone told the Reuters news agency. "Some of our soldiers will remain in place to manage the security of shops and banks, but the majority of soldiers will return to barracks beginning tonight."

The agreement came after unrest linked to the mutiny was witnessed in cities across the country, including the commercial capital of Abidjan, where gunfire rang out at the defence ministry after soldiers entered the city's military headquarters.

Abidjan is a city of nearly five million residents where the president, administration and parliament are based.

Rogue soldiers also erected makeshift barricades around the nearby military headquarters, leaving all roads leading to the camp gridlocked with traffic and hampering access to several neighbouring districts.

The uprising began early on Friday when disgruntled soldiers - mainly former rebel fighters - seized Bouake, the second-largest city. The mutiny then spread to numerous other cities and towns.

Ivory Coast - French-speaking West Africa's largest economy - has emerged from a 2002-11 political crisis as one of the continent's rising economic stars.

However, years of conflict and a failure to reform its army - thrown together from a patchwork of former rebel fighters and government soldiers - have left it with an unruly force hobbled by internal divisions.

Nearly all of the mutineers appeared to be former members of the New Forces rebellion, which had used Bouake as its de facto capital and controlled the northern half of Ivory Coast from 2002 until the country was reunited following a 2011 civil war.

Donwahi arrived in Bouake in the early afternoon accompanied by Lieutenant-Colonel Issiaka Ouattara, known as Wattao, a former rebel leader who is now the deputy commander of the Republican Guard.

During a similar uprising in 2014, when hundreds of soldiers barricaded roads in cities across Ivory Coast demanding back pay, the government agreed a financial settlement.