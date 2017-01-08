Ghana: Nana Akufo-Addo caught up in plagiarism row

Office of new president apologises for lifting passages from speeches by ex-US leaders during his inaugural address.
The office of Nana Akufo-Addo issued an apology on Sunday after the new Ghanaian president was accused of lifting passages from speeches by Bill Clinton and George W Bush during his inaugural address to the nation.
Not long after his swearing-in ceremony on Saturday in the capital Accra, social media users started pointing out similarities between Akufo-Addo's speech and those delivered by the two ex-US presidents.
"Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Ghanaians have been a restless, questing, hopeful people. And we must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who came before us," Akufo-Addo said.
It echoed Clinton's 1993 inauguration speech: "Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. And Americans have ever been a restless, questing, hopeful people. We must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who come before us."
Ghana's President Nana Addo caught in inauguration plagiarism pic.twitter.com/k7KZWGlEml— Adeola Fayehun (@AdeolaFayehun) January 8, 2017
In another instance, Akufo-Addo said: "I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation."
In his 2001 inaugural speech, Bush said: "I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building communities of service and a nation of character."
The presidency's communication director acknowledged the plagiarism and offered an apology.
"I unreservedly apologise for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate," Eugene Arhin said, according to DPA news agency.
Akufo-Addo, a 72-year-old former human rights lawyer, defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections last month.
In September, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also issued an apology for plagiarising quotes from US President Barack Obama in a speech promising change in the West African country.
Buhari's office said at the time a paragraph in the speech urging Nigerians not to fall back "on the same partisanship, pettiness and immaturity that have poisoned our country so long" was copied from Obama's victory speech after his election in November 2008.
"It was observed that the similarities between a paragraph in President Obama's 2008 victory speech and what President Buhari read in paragraph nine of the 16-paragraph address ... are too close to be passed as coincidence," Buhari's office said in a statement.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Gunman kills five at Florida's Ft Lauderdale airport
- Netanyahu calls for pardon of convicted soldier Azaria
- Turkey has identified Reina nightclub attacker: FM
- Armed men free more than 150 in Kidapawan jailbreak
- Erdogan offers citizenship to Syrian and Iraqi refugees
- Israel soldier Elor Azaria found guilty of manslaughter
Donation
Related
- Nana Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana's new president
- Nana Akufo-Addo to be sworn in as Ghana's new president
- Ghana: Akufo-Addo wins presidential election
- Ghana opposition is 'confident' it has won election
- Ghana elections: Vote count begins in tight contest
- Ghana goes to the polls in closely fought election
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Avnery: Yes, We Can
|Uri Avnery
|CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
|Ludwig Watzal
|Is that all there is?
|Bob Boldt
|Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
|Richard Falk
|Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
|Eve Mykytyn
|Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|Israel- Running from the Law
|Lawrence Davidson
|Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
|Jacob Hornberger
|2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
|Will Durst