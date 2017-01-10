Tuesday, January 10, 2017
   
Reports: Morocco bans production and sale of burqa

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:34

Local news media say law due to take effect soon also prohibits import and marketing of burqa in "all cities and towns".

Morocco has banned the production and sale of full-face Muslim veils - called burqas - apparently for security reasons, according to local media reports.

While there was no official announcement by authorities in the North African nation, the reports said the interior ministry order would take effect this week.

"We have taken the step of completely banning the import, manufacture and marketing of this garment in all the cities and towns of the kingdom," the Le360 news site quoted a high-ranking interior ministry official as saying on Tuesday.

It said the measure appeared to be motivated by security concerns, "since bandits have repeatedly used this garment to perpetrate their crimes".

Most women in Morocco, whose King Mohammed VI favours a moderate version of Islam, prefer the hijab, or headscarf, which does not cover the face.

The niqab, which leaves the area around the eyes uncovered, is also worn in more conservative regions in the north, from where thousands of fighters have gone to fight in Syria and Iraq.

In some commercial districts of Casablanca, the country's economic capital, interior ministry officials on Monday conducted "awareness-raising campaigns with traders to inform them of this new decision", the Media 24 website said.

In Taroudant in southern Morocco, authorities ordered traders to stop making and selling burqas and to liquidate their stock within 48 hours, the reports said.

Retailers in the northern town of Ouislane were said to have received similar instructions.

Footsteps of France?

It was unclear if Morocco plans to follow in the footsteps of some European countries such as France and Belgium where it is illegal to wear full veils in public.

The reports were met with a muted response in the absence of official confirmation, though Salafists expressed concern that the measure could be expanded to include the niqab.

"Is Morocco moving towards banning the niqab that Muslim women have worn for five centuries?" Salafist sheikh Hassan Kettani wrote on Facebook.

"If true it would be a disaster."

READ MORE: Angela Merkel: Full-face veil must be banned in Germany

Hammad Kabbaj, a preacher who was barred from standing in parliamentary elections in October over his alleged ties to "extremism", denounced the ban as "unacceptable".

In comments on Facebook, he mocked the "Morocco of freedom and human rights" which "considers the wearing of the Western swimsuit on the beaches an untouchable right".

But Nouzha Skalli, a former family and social development minister, welcomed the ban as "an important step in the fight against religious extremism".

The High Council of Oulemas, the country's top religious authority, has yet to comment on the issue of banning full-face veils.

