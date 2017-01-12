'Islamophobia to blame' for Cape Town mosque attacks

Muslim leaders call for calm and unity after mosques in Cape Town are defiled with pig blood and a pig's snout.
Authorities in South Africa say Islamophobia fuelled two separate attacks on mosques in Cape Town, where Muslim centres of worship were broken into and defiled with pig's blood and a pig's snout.
The Western Cape provincial government said Monday's attack, in which the blood was found smeared over the walls of a mosque in Kalk Bay was linked to an earlier attack on a mosque in Simon's Town, some 15km away, where a pig's snout was left on the entrance gate.
"Both incidents made calculated use of Islamophobic methods," the government said in a statement.
"The similarity of the cases, and proximity of the mosques, raises concerns that the two incidents may be linked."
Achmat Sity, the imam of the 110-year-old Kalk Bay Mosque, urged Muslims to remain calm and called for unity.
"This mosque has been here for over 100 years and this is the first time an incident like this has happened," he said.
"There have been burglaries in the past, but this was despicable."
The local branch of the ruling ANC party condemned the attacks as "disgusting" and called on South Africans "to stand united in protecting the culture of coexistence".
Pigs are an animal considered ritually unclean in Islam and believers are prohibited from consuming them.
The desecrations came less than a week after a white Western Cape resident posted a message on a community Facebook page calling for mosques to be burned down. The post has since been deleted.
Farid Sayed, the editor of Muslim Views, a national newspaper, said that while the attacks may be isolated in nature, they indicated a failure of some segments of post-apartheid South Africa to fully integrate.
"Racist attitudes are still very deeply embedded in post-apartheid South Africa, all it took was a simple Facebook post to spark this," he said.
"People living in white-only communities believe they have to fight to keep Muslims out, they think they don't have the state's backing.
"This anger - from these racists and bigots - has been heightened by right-wing media outlets that continue to demonise and insult Muslims," he added.
Muslims make up nearly 1.5 percent South Africa's 55-million population and hold prominent positions in politics, academia, trade and elsewhere.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Five UAE diplomats killed in Afghanistan attack
- Indian police accused of mass rape during operation
- Abbas warns Trump not to move US embassy to Jerusalem
- UK MPs urge probe into Israeli plot against politicians
- Chad's Hissene Habre appeals conviction, life sentence
- Syria's war: Astana peace talks 'set for January 23'
Donation
Related
- Charleston massacre: Dylann Roof sentenced to death
- Jacob Zuma calls for ANC unity, admits mistakes
- South Africa's ANC marks 105 years amid deep divisions
- Chicago torture video: Four charged with hate crimes
- Four arrested after video shows assault of Chicago man
- NYPD allows Sikh and Muslim officers to grow beards
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Plot Against Britain...
|Gilad Atzmon
|Seeing the Obvious
|Allen L. Jasson
|The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
|Bob Boldt
|Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
|Will Durst
|Avnery: Yes, We Can
|Uri Avnery
|CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
|Ludwig Watzal
|Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
|Richard Falk
|Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
|Eve Mykytyn
|Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah