Friday, January 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Nigerian MPs back asylum for Yahya Jammeh

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 13 January 2017 10:13

View Comments

Lower house votes for Nigeria to consider giving asylum to President Jammeh as a way of ending political crisis.

Yahya Jammeh

Nigeria's lower house has voted to offer Gambian President Yahya Jammeh asylum if he steps down, according to Gambian MPs.

The House of Representatives approved a motion on Thursday for President Muhammadu Buhari to offer Jammeh asylum if he hands over power to Adama Barrow, who won The Gambia's December 1 elections.

The motion is not binding on the government and there was no immediate response from Buhari, who is expected to travel to Banjul on Friday for talks.

The MPs said "the clock is ticking fast" for The Gambia and there was a need to step up diplomacy, as the possibility of violence and mass displacement threatened West African stability.

They called on Jammeh to "respect the will of the people" who voted for opposition candidate Adama Barrow in the elections.

Buhari, who is leading the regional diplomatic effort, should "extend Nigeria's readiness to offer ... Jammeh safe haven in Nigeria to live securely as a way of ending the political stalemate in The Gambia", they added.

'Violence should be avoided'

Buhari's foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Tuesday that "violence should be avoided but nothing is ruled out" by regional bloc ECOWAS to ensure The Gambia's constitution is upheld.

Jammeh has taken legal action against the election result and said he will not step down until his complaint is heard.

That has raised the prospect of months of political deadlock because The Gambia lacks Supreme Court judges to handle the case.

Nigeria has previously given asylum to a number of African political leaders, including the Liberian rebel-turned-president Charles Taylor.

Buhari is due to travel with other West African leaders to The Gambia on Friday to try to persuade Jammeh to accept the election results, which he has rejected so far.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Gilad Atzmon The Plot Against Britain...
Gilad Atzmon
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Avnery: Yes, We Can
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.