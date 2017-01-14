Saturday, January 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

AU fails to persuade Yahya Jammeh to step down

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 14 January 2017 09:34

View Comments

African Union says it will not recognise Yahya Jammeh's presidency unless he steps aside when his mandate expires.

The African Union says it will cease to recognise Yahya Jammeh as The Gambia's legitimate president after last-ditch attempts to persuade the longtime leader to step down failed.

Jammeh, a former coup leader who has ruled the country since 1994, lost a December 1 election to Adama Barrow by a slim margin. He initially conceded defeat but a week later contested the poll's results, stating irregularities.

He now refuses to give up power.

In a statement issued after a meeting in the Ethiopian capital on Friday, the AU's Peace and Security Council warned of "serious consequences" if Jammeh's actions lead to political disorder and the "loss of innocent lives".

It also called on The Gambia's security forces to "exercise utmost restraint" leading up to the inauguration.

President-elect Barrow also called for direct talks with Jammeh to discuss the peaceful handover of power.

A delegation of West African officials including Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Ghana's President John Mahama met Jammeh in the capital Banjul on Friday.

They tried to persuade him on behalf of regional bloc ECOWAS to make an honourable exit, rather than risk dragging the country into crisis or civil war.

"Only God knows whether Jammeh will accept to step down," Buhari said.

While ECOWAS has voiced its commitment to seeking a peaceful solution to the impasse, it has also hinted at possible military action if Jammeh stays on beyond the end of his term next week.

"This talk is very, very crucial because it is on the basis of this talk that everybody can now begin to see which option to take," said Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, also part of the delegation.

READ MORE: Nigerian MPs back asylum for Yahya Jammeh

Meanwhile Adama Barrow will be travelling to neighbouring Mali where he will be meeting the heads of West African states to explore all options - as Jammeh and his security forces grow increasingly isolated.

Earlier this week, Gambia's dysfunctional Supreme Court delayed hearing Jammeh's petition until Monday, since only one out of five judge was present.

But experts say it is highly unlikely that four additional judges will be present on Monday, because the Supreme Court has not been operational since Jammeh fired several of the court's judges in mid-2016.

All other eligible Court of Appeal judges left the country after the December election.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Gilad Atzmon The Plot Against Britain...
Gilad Atzmon
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.