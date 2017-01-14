Saturday, January 14, 2017
   
Adama Barrow heads to Mali for Gambia crisis talks

Saturday, 14 January 2017

Winner of presidential vote heads to Bamako as last-ditch regional attempts to persuade Yahya Jammeh to step down fail.

Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow has travelled to Mali's capital to meet leaders attending a summit jointly hosted by France in Mali as uncertainty grows over Gambia's political crisis.

His visit to Bamako came after last-ditch attempts on Friday by a regional mediation team led by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to persuade Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh to step down failed.

Jammeh had initially conceded defeat in a December 1 vote, but later reversed his position, lodging a legal case aimed at annulling the result and triggering new elections.

Barrow is scheduled to take office on January 19, but Jammeh has made clear he will not stand aside until the Supreme Court's decision. The ruling is unlikely to happen before May.

In a sign of Barrow's growing international clout, a French diplomatic source told AFP news agency that President Francois Hollande "intends to meet" Barrow, while the former estate agent was due to sit down with West African leaders to discuss his nation's future.

The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15-nation bloc, has repeatedly called on Jammeh to respect the result of the vote and step down after 22 years in power.

ECOWAS has previously said it would stage a military intervention, led by neighbouring Senegal, if Jammeh failed to relinquish power - a move Jammeh has called a "declaration of war".

"The stakes are extremely high," said Bakary Darbo, former Gambian vice president, explaining that the "military muscle" built by Jammeh is likely to stand by the defiant leader.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas, head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, said on Friday that ECOWAS would ask the Security Council to approve the deployment of troops to Gambia if Jammeh refuses to cede power.

On Friday, the AU said it would cease to recognise Jammeh as Gambia's legitimate president and warned of "serious consequences" if his actions lead to political disorder and the "loss of innocent lives".

