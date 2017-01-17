MSF: Nigeria air strike on refugee camp kills dozens

Nigerian military says it accidentally killed an unknown number of civilians in a strike aimed at Boko Haram fighters.

At least 50 people have been killed and 120 others wounded when the Nigerian military bombed a refugee camp in the country's northeast, according to aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The incident on Tuesday took place at about 9am (08:00 GMT) in Rann, in the far north of Borno state, the epicentre of Boko Haram's armed campaign, as aid workers distributed food to civilians.

Nigeria's air force said a fighter jet was on a mission against the group's fighters when it accidentally struck the camp and killed an unknown number of refugees and aid workers.

MSF and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were operating at the camp when it was hit.

The ICRC tweeted that six of the dead and 12 of the wounded were working for its aid organisation.

Lucky Irabor, a military official, told reporters the accidental bombardment killed "some" civilians and wounded aid workers, including some Nigerians working for MSF and ICRC.

He said two soldiers were wounded, but he did not have a final toll. Irabor said he ordered the mission going on geographic coordinates for an alleged gathering of Boko Haram fighters.

A senior military source in the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, told AFP news agency the casualties were "huge", adding: "A fighter jet hit the wrong target."

In a statement, MSF said its teams had seen "120 wounded and 50 dead following the bombing".



The France-based group said its workers were trying to provide emergency first aid at its facility in the camp and were stabilising patients to evacuate the wounded from the scene.



"Our medical and surgical teams in Cameroon and Chad are ready to treat wounded patients. We are in close contact with our teams, who are in shock following the event," it added.