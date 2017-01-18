Suicide attack kills dozens at army base in Mali's Gao

Dozens dead in car-bomb attack at camp housing government soldiers and rival armed groups in northern city of Gao.

Dozens of people have been killed in a car bombing at a military camp in the northern city of Gao in Mali,.

The area houses government soldiers and rival armed groups who conduct mixed patrols under a UN-brokered peace deal aimed at curbing violence in the region.

The explosion hit the Joint Operational Mechanism base in Gao on Wednesday morning.

Specifically, former rebels from the Tuareg-led CMA movement were preparing to go on a joint patrol with pro-government militia members, under the terms of the 2015 agreement, when the attackers struck.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita declared a three-day mourning period following the attack, the worst in years.

Sadou Maiga, a doctor at Gao's hospital, told Associated Press news agency that all other hospital activities had ceased with dozens of wounded victims arriving.

"Some have died from their wounds, and others are in a very grave state," he said.

"At this point, it's not the toll of dead and injured that interests me, it's saving who I can."

The provisional toll is "47 dead and several injured", according to state TV broadcaster ORTM. Earlier, a hospital source in Gao said at least 40 people had died and 60 were hurt.

Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga, Mali's defence minister, was to fly to Gao later on Wednesday.

Tricking troop vigilance

Witnesses said the car bearing explosives breached the camp at around 9am, just as hundreds of fighters were gathering for a meeting.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, according to army spokesperson Diarran Kone, who also said the attacker's vehicle bore the logo of the unit coordinating the joint patrols.

The suicide bomber "succeeded in tricking soldiers' vigilance" and penetrated the camp, said Kone.

The attack came just days after Francois Hollande, the French president, visited the camp.

France sent troops to Mali at the request of the government there in early 2013 to prevent an advance by armed groups on the capital Bamako.

Gao - seized by armed groups in 2012 before French forces drove them out a year later - is considered the best-secured town in northern Mali, with multiple UN, French and Malian army checkpoints along main roads.

However, the offices of the UN peacekeeping mission located next to the airport terminal were razed by a truck-bomb explosion last month.

The UN has deployed 13,000 troops in Mali to serve in the MINUSMA force, considered one of the deadliest missions in peacekeeping.

Security Council meeting

France is considering a UN Security Council draft resolution that would set up a sanctions regime for Mali to target opponents of the 2015 peace deal.

The Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the country.

Last year, Mali's government signed a peace deal with secular armed groups, but fighters pledging allegiance to both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group have fought on and launched dozens of attacks on Western targets in recent months.

In December, a female French aid worker was kidnapped in Gao.

Speaking from Washington DC, Corinne Dufka, an associate director for Human Rights Watch (HRW) who oversees Mali issues, said the latest attack "was very bad news for Mali and for the international community who have put a tremendous effort in trying to put Mali back together after the spectacular collapse in 2012".

She cited the main points outlined in the HRW's latest report on human-rights abuses in Mali.

"There has been a continuing growing presence of armed groups in northern Mali and central Mali, where I documented 27 executions by armed groups of those accused of being informants for the government," she said.

"We also talk about the ongoing concerns of abuses of the Mali security forces. They have improved over the past years, but nevertheless these abuses create support for the Islamist groups that use it as a rationale to recruit.

"There have also been abuses by peacekeepers whose mandate is to ensure civilian protection."