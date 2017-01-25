Suspected Emirati spy killed in Libya's Tripoli

Tripoli's state prosecutor says victim was shot dead by member of intelligence services who was himself killed.
An Emirati national, who was arrested in Libya's capital in 2015 on suspicion of espionage, has been killed by a member of the intelligence services who was himself shot dead, according to Tripoli's state prosecutor.
Seddiq es-Sour said on Wednesday that the detained man was arrested in November 2015 and was awaiting trial on charges of links to Dubai's police force.
"He claimed to be a businessman with no ties to Dubai police but intelligence agents found photographs of sensitive sites on his phone, including of the Turkish embassy," Sour said.
"A member of Libyan intelligence killed the Emirati citizen before being gunned down by security forces," the prosecutor added, without giving a date for the incident.
Former sergeant
Police in Dubai, an emirate in the United Arab Emirates, have denied links to the unnamed man, but said he had served as a sergeant with the force until five years ago.
At the time of his arrest, Tripoli was controlled by a militia-led coalition which accused Arab states of supporting a rival general based in east Libya.
Libya has been riven by lawlessness and fighting since the 2011 toppling and killing of Muammar Gaddafi, with rival governments and armed forces vying for territory and a share of the country's vast oil riches.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Gambia crisis ends as Jammeh leaves for exile
- Thousands protest far-right conference in Koblenz
- Trump 'to clear' Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
- The Gambia: Ex-ruler Yahya Jammeh 'plundered coffers'
- Netanyahu plans to discuss 'Iran threat' with Trump
- Women around the world protest against President Trump
Donation
Related
Featured_Author
Opinion
|American Zionists and the Issue of Immigrants
|Lawrence Davidson
|The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
|William John Cox
|The La La Land of Conservatives
|Jacob Hornberger
|Being There
|Uri Avnery
|Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
|Ben Tanosborn
|2017 Resolutions
|Will Durst
|2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
|Richard Falk
|Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
|Gilad Atzmon