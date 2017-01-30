Monday, January 30, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Madagascar: Truck crash kills 47, including newly-weds

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 30 January 2017 08:50

View Comments

At least 47 people die and 22 suffer injuries in road accident outside the town of Anjozorobe near Madagascar's capital.

At least 47 people, including 10 children and a newly-wed couple, have been killed in a traffic accident north of Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, according to police.

The incident took place early on Saturday when a truck carrying wedding guests swerved off the road and plunged into a river outside the town of Anjozorobe.

Police spokesperson Herilala Andrianatisaona told AFP news agency on Sunday that at least 22 people were also injured in the accident. 

The police have blamed the driver for carrying too many passengers on a truck that is only meant to transport goods.

"According to our hypothesis, the truck driver, cognisant of the offence he was committing, which was transporting too many passengers in a vehicle meant for carrying goods, drove fast to escape traffic police checks," Andrianatisaona said.

"The driver lost control of his vehicle after having negotiated a wrong turn and ended up in the Mananara River," he said.

The truck was reportedly transporting guests who were celebrating a wedding a day earlier.

The island nation off the southeast coast of Africa has a population of about 24 million people.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Wall Protectionism
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery President Don Kong
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk
Will Durst The first 100 days
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson American Zionists and the Issue of Immigrants
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
William John Cox
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.