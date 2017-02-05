Thousands killed in cattle raids since 2011

Government struggling to reign in violence in remote areas, facing raiders armed with guns and machetes.
For centuries, cattle raiding have been a problem among pastoralist communities in South Sudan.
And years of conflict have made the stealing raids even more dangerous, with young raiders using guns and machetes.
Local organisations say more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in cattle raids since South Sudan gained its independence in 2011.
The violence has seen villages destroyed, women abducted and lives lost.
"Our children are being killed," Rebeca Apien, a villager, said. "We used to live in cattle camps with our children but now we're losing them because of the raids."
With a population estimated to be more than the number of civilians in the country, cows are considered a walking wealth, especially among herding communities.
Organisations expect the raids to increase with the approach of the dry season.
The government says it is trying to stop the violence, but acknowledges that it is struggling.
Since most of the cattle communities are located in remote areas, interventions are often hindered by access and the threat of firearms.
"The number of firearms being owned by the communities or the civilians is more than the number of firearms we have," Major General Nichola Dimo, Rumbek police commissioner, said.
"There are a lot of youth armed, well-armed. A single police or two squads cannot handle the issue."
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Abdullah bin Zayed: Trump's travel ban not Islamophobic
- EU 'deeply regrets' Israel's settlement expansion
- 'Witch hunt' fears as US may outlaw Muslim Brotherhood
- US air raids hit Afghan Taliban after tunnel attack
- Airlines to board nationals barred under US Muslim ban
- Bucharest: Thousands protest decriminalising corruption
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
|Graham Peebles
|Respect the Green Line!
|Uri Avnery
|Invisible people
|Will Durst
|Fallacies of the Anti-Islam Crowd
|Jacob Hornberger
|Immigrant Irony
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
|Ben Tanosborn
|Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
|Marjorie Cohn
|The Trump Presidency
|Allen L. Jasson
|Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
|Richard Falk