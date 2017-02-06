Monday, February 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Muhammadu Buhari extends medical leave in UK

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 06 February 2017 10:21

View Comments

Nigerian president extends his medical leave in the UK as rumours swirl over his health.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has asked parliament to extend his medical leave, deepening suspicions that his health is far worse than officials are publicly admitting.

The 74-year-old, who had been dogged by speculation about whether he was physically fit for office even before he took power in May 2015, had been due to return to Abuja on Sunday after taking more than two weeks' leave for medical checks in the UK.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors," his office said in a statement.

It did not say how much extra time Buhari was seeking off.

Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, told the Reuters news agency that the president was "not in any serious medical condition".

He declined to give details of the medical checks.

Buhari, a former army general who headed a military regime in the 1980s, was last in London in June 2016 for treatment for what was said at the time to be a persistent inner ear infection.

His extended leave could further erode confidence in his administration; already under pressure from investors to let Nigeria's currency float freely to try to revive an oil-driven economy now is at its weakest in 25 years.

As rumours swirled over Buhari's health, some Nigerians took to social media demanding more details.

Nigeria, which ranks 136 out of 168 countries in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index for 2016, has struggled for years to fight corruption among its political elite.

But since Buhari was elected to power in 2014 on a campaign that vowed to root out corruption, anti-fraud agencies have arrested several senior politicians accused of embezzlement.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Graham Peebles President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Graham Peebles
Uri Avnery Respect the Green Line!
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Invisible people
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Fallacies of the Anti-Islam Crowd
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Immigrant Irony
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
Ben Tanosborn
Marjorie Cohn Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
Marjorie Cohn
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.