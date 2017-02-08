Wednesday, February 08, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Somali capital on lockdown as MPs choose president

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 08 February 2017 10:14

View Comments

Some 22 candidates are competing for the top job but, despite earlier promises, not every Somali will get to vote.

Somali MPs were choosing a president under tight security on Wednesday, with roads closed and residents urged to remain indoors over fears of an attack on the capital by al-Shabaab.

A protracted vote began on Wednesday after 14,000 elders and prominent regional figures chose 275 members of parliament and 54 senators, who in turn now choose whether to back President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for a second term or one of 21 rivals.

Fears of attacks by al-Shabab, an armed group, have limited the election to the country's legislators, who will vote at a heavily-guarded former air force base in the capital, Mogadishu.

Earlier on Wednesday, gunmen stormed a hotel in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, killing four guards.

READ MORE: Somalia beefs up security ahead of presidential vote

Several rounds of voting are expected to narrow down the large field of candidates. One candidate dropped out on Wednesday before the voting started.

President Mohamud, who has led the country since 2012 as it tries to rebuild after more than two decades of war and chaos, has the support of about a third of MPs, political analysts say, giving him an edge but not a guarantee of victory.

The threat from al-Shabab, who regularly launches attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere, meant the government and its Western backers to go back on a promise to give each adult a vote due to what they say was the challenge of securing polling stations.

"We have tightened security and have confidence the new lawmakers will elect or re-elect a candidate they believe can save Somalia," Major Hussein Nur, a police officer told the Reuters news agency.

In 2012, just 135 elders picked the MPs, who chose the president.

"It tells us that we are in the midst of a long transition and in theory, based on the provisional constitution we should be having one-person-one-vote election this year, but that hasn't been possible because of security constraints but also because the government  did not focus on preparing the ground,"  Matt Bryden, the Chairman of Sahan Research and Development Organization, a political think tank covering the horn of Africa, said.

"This is an ad hoc political compromise agreed by Somalia political leaders, which is simply a way of continuing a transition and giving us four more years in which to consolidate architecture of the new Somalia state."

election_explainer

The airport, where the vote is taking place, is guarded by the African Union peacekeeping force AMISOM and is surrounded by high concrete barriers to protect it from attack.

UN agencies and foreign embassies are also located in the compound.

Al-Shabab, which ruled Somalia for several years, has been slowly driven out of its major strongholds in a campaign by AMISOM and Somali troops.

But its fighters continue to launch regular gun and bomb attacks in their bid to topple the government.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk
Jacob Hornberger Yemen and at the Bay of Pigs
Jacob Hornberger
Graham Peebles President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Graham Peebles
Uri Avnery Respect the Green Line!
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Invisible people
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson Immigrant Irony
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
Ben Tanosborn
Marjorie Cohn Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
Marjorie Cohn
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.