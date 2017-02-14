Tuesday, February 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UN: Soldiers kill 101 in clashes with Kamwina Nsapu

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 14 February 2017 11:32

View Comments

Human rights spokeswoman says death toll suggests 'disproportionate' force with at least 39 women among victims.

Soldiers targeting the Kamwina Nsapu group in central Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least 101 people over five days in February, the UN said.

At least 39 women were among the victims killed amid the violence between February 9 and 13, the UN's human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell said on Thursday, citing sources in the country.

The soldiers fired indiscriminately with machine guns when they saw the fighters, who were armed mainly with machetes and spears, she said.

"We are deeply concerned at the reported high number of deaths, which, if confirmed, would suggest excessive and disproportionate use of force by the soldiers," she said.

The violence is also part of a broader surge in instability across Congo in recent weeks after President Joseph Kabila refused to step down when his constitutional mandate expired in December.

At least 11 people were killed on Monday in clashes between the army and a group loyal to a traditional chief slain in fighting with police last year, said local activist Jean Rene Tshimanga, president of the Civil Society of Kasai-Central province.

"This morning, we learned again that [the group] attacked the men in uniform [who] repelled them," Tshimanga told Reuters news agency. He did not know how many of the dead fighters and how many army soldiers were.

Neither provincial nor military officials could be immediately reached for comment.

Similar clashes have uprooted tens of thousands.

Analysts say violence in Congo, a tinderbox of conflicts linked to land, ethnicity and mineral resources, has been exacerbated by Kabila's failure to step down.

On Saturday, the Congo's UN peacekeeping mission said Kamwina Nsapu had committed violent atrocities and used child soldiers, and it also criticised the army for what it said was a disproportionate use of force against the militia fighters, who are typically only lightly armed.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Immigration Chaos and the Troops
Jacob Hornberger
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.