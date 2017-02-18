Barrow to be officially sworn in as Gambia's president

Thousands will attend ceremony in the capital Banjul to witness the first democratic transfer of power in the country.
The Gambia's new president, Adama Barrow, is due to be officially sworn in on the country's Independence Day.
President Barrow recently returned home from Senegal where he was sworn in last month after long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh refused to step down from power despite losing the presidential election.
On Saturday, Barrow will take oath as the West African country marks 52 years since it got its independence from Britain.
Several heads of state were scheduled to attend the ceremony.
Jammeh, who came to power through a military a coup in 1994, went into exile in the Equatorial Guinea after the regional body ECOWAS sent in troops to force him out of office.
Barrow has pledged to reverse many of Jammeh's actions and has committed to stay in the International Criminal Court and rejoin the Commonwealth. He also has vowed to free political prisoners.
Barrow, who will be the country's third president, announced last month plans to rename the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a dreaded secret police accused by rights groups of forced disappearances and torture under the control of Jammeh.
Saturday's inauguration is the first time the country is experiencing a democratic transfer of power.
Around 4,000 West African troops remain in the country charged with ensuring safety, as it is believed rogue pro-Jammeh elements remain in the security forces that were once under his personal control.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Trump: Two-state solution not only way to achieve peace
- Blast hits Pakistan's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sufi shrine
- Deadly car bombing rocks Iraq's Baghdad
- Air raid on Yemen funeral 'kills at least nine women'
- Ebola epidemic fuelled by 'super-spreaders': study
- US to NATO: Pay more or we will reduce support
Donation
Related
- The Gambia hoping to revive key tourism industry
- The Gambia: President Adama Barrow pledges reforms
- President Adama Barrow arrives in The Gambia, at last
- Adama Barrow faces test as he returns to The Gambia
- Gambia's Adama Barrow names Fatoumata Tambajang as VP
- The Gambia: Ex-ruler Yahya Jammeh 'plundered coffers'
Featured_Author
Opinion
|How did it Start?
|Uri Avnery
|The Trumpish Cabinet
|Will Durst
|Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
|Jacob Hornberger
|Leave No Dollars Behind
|Eve Mykytyn
|Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
|Ace Hoffman
|‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
|Sheldon Richman
|Dysfunction in the White House
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
|William John Cox
|Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
|Allen L. Jasson