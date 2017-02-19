Sunday, February 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

At least 20 killed in Mogadishu market blast

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 19 February 2017 11:47

View Comments

Powerful blast, thought to be from a car bomb, tore through shops and food stands in Mogadishu's Madina district.

At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured when a car packed with explosives blew up near a busy intersection in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, an official has said.

District Commissioner Ahmed Abdulle said the blast from the car parked near a restaurant went off at a busy time when shoppers and traders were gathered outside the market on Sunday.

According to a security official Mohamed Hussein, the powerful blast, thought to be from a car bomb, tore through shops and food stands in Mogadishu's Madina district.

"The area was a busy intersection alongside the road and there were many civilians when the blast occurred," said local security official Mohamed Jilibey.. 

Hussein said the bomb also wounded more than 10 others and casualties may rise as many of the wounded victims suffered horrific wounds.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Will Durst The Trumpish Cabinet
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.