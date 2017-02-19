At least 20 killed in Mogadishu market blast

Powerful blast, thought to be from a car bomb, tore through shops and food stands in Mogadishu's Madina district.

At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured when a car packed with explosives blew up near a busy intersection in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, an official has said.

District Commissioner Ahmed Abdulle said the blast from the car parked near a restaurant went off at a busy time when shoppers and traders were gathered outside the market on Sunday.

According to a security official Mohamed Hussein, the powerful blast, thought to be from a car bomb, tore through shops and food stands in Mogadishu's Madina district.

"The area was a busy intersection alongside the road and there were many civilians when the blast occurred," said local security official Mohamed Jilibey..

Hussein said the bomb also wounded more than 10 others and casualties may rise as many of the wounded victims suffered horrific wounds.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.