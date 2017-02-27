Monday, February 27, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Blast near Mogadishu hours after al-Shabab vows attack

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 27 February 2017 08:35

View Comments

Explosion hits close to army checkpoint after al-Shabab threatens attacks against new president, Mohamed Abdullahi.

Somali policeman

A car laden with explosives has blown up near an army checkpoint outside Mogadishu, wounding at least four soldiers, according to a Somali security officer.

Soldiers reportedly chased the driver before he detonated the explosives.

"We received information of the car bomb and we pursued it, but he blew up while we were chasing him," the security officer said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the explosion.

In the past, al-Shabab has taken responsibility for blasts and gun attacks in the capital.

The armed group has said that it would launch deadly attacks against Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, Somalia’s new president, also known as Farmajo.

Al-Shabab earlier this week denounced Mohamed's election, calling him an apostate.

The new president, who was inaugurated on Wednesday, has promised to make security a priority.

On Sunday, a car bomb in the capital killed at least 39 people .

Fighters affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) have also emerged in Somalia.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Trump vs. Truth
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery The Great Rift
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman In Defense of Extreme Cosmopolitanism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger The Futility and Corruption of the Drug War
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Fake News Prez
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
Ben Tanosborn
Liaquat Ali Khan Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
Liaquat Ali Khan
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Storm Doris

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.