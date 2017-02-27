Blast near Mogadishu hours after al-Shabab vows attack

Explosion hits close to army checkpoint after al-Shabab threatens attacks against new president, Mohamed Abdullahi.
A car laden with explosives has blown up near an army checkpoint outside Mogadishu, wounding at least four soldiers, according to a Somali security officer.
Soldiers reportedly chased the driver before he detonated the explosives.
"We received information of the car bomb and we pursued it, but he blew up while we were chasing him," the security officer said.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the explosion.
In the past, al-Shabab has taken responsibility for blasts and gun attacks in the capital.
The armed group has said that it would launch deadly attacks against Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, Somalia’s new president, also known as Farmajo.
#UPDATE: Four soldiers wounded after suicide bomber blew himself up near army checkpoint outside #Mogadishu - Witness #Somalia pic.twitter.com/md5wH58h6C— Live From Somalia (@Tuuryare_Africa) February 27, 2017
Al-Shabab earlier this week denounced Mohamed's election, calling him an apostate.
The new president, who was inaugurated on Wednesday, has promised to make security a priority.
On Sunday, a car bomb in the capital killed at least 39 people .
Fighters affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) have also emerged in Somalia.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Protests after Anaheim policeman drags teen, fires gun
- Democrats invite immigrants to Trump's Congress speech
- New earth-like exoplanets discovery 'best bet' for life
- Philippine court orders arrest of senator Leila de Lima
- Calls for calm ahead of anti-migrant Pretoria rally
- Somali president names Hassan Ali Khaire prime minister
Donation
Related
- Somali president names Hassan Ali Khaire prime minister
- UN: $4.4bn needed to prevent 'catastrophe' of famine
- Mohamed Abdullahi inaugurated as new Somali president
- At least 20 killed in Mogadishu market blast
- Kenya court quashes government order to close Dadaab
- Abdullahi Mohammed Farmaajo declared Somalia president
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Trump vs. Truth
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Great Rift
|Uri Avnery
|In Defense of Extreme Cosmopolitanism
|Sheldon Richman
|The Futility and Corruption of the Drug War
|Jacob Hornberger
|Fake News Prez
|Will Durst
|America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
|Ben Tanosborn
|Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Leave No Dollars Behind
|Eve Mykytyn
|Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
|Ace Hoffman