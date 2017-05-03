Wednesday, May 03, 2017
   
Somali minister shot dead near presidential palace

Wednesday, 03 May 2017 12:26

Abbas Abdullahi, public works and reconstruction minister, dies after bodyguards for auditor general shoot at his car.

Bodyguards for Somalia's auditor general shot dead a government minister near the presidential palace in Mogadishu on Wednesday evening, police said.

Auditor general Nur Farah's bodyguards opened fire on a car carrying Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji, the public works and reconstruction minister, near a checkpoint close to the palace, said police captain Mohamed Hussein.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Security concerns are high in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, as the al-Shabab armed group continues to target the palace, military facilities and hotels with suicide car bombings and other attacks.

A car carrying the minister approached and trailed the vehicle carrying the auditor general, promoting his bodyguards to open fire, Hussein said. The minister's bodyguards fired back.

Another minister who was in the car with the deceased minister survived, Hussein said.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected in February and his new cabinet was sworn in on March 21.

The minister who was killed, a former refugee who spent large parts of his life at a camp in Kenya, had been the youngest member of Somalia's new cabinet.

Somalia's information minister, Abdirahman Omar Osman, sent condolences over the death, calling Abdullahi a "brilliant and rising young star who showed commitment in serving his country".

The new president has vowed to improve security in the Horn of Africa country, which has seen a quarter-century of chaos.

Meanwhile, al-Shabab has said it will step up its attacks after the president announced a new military offensive against the group, which has been fighting to overthrow the country's internationally recognised government.

In March, a car bomb blast targeting a security checkpoint near the presidential palace killed at least five people and wounded several others.

The US announced last month that it is deploying "a few dozen" troops to Somalia to assist the national army and conduct unspecified security operations - the largest such deployment to the Horn of Africa country in about two decades.

