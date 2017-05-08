Monday, May 08, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Muhammadu Buhari to go to London as health fears mount

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 08 May 2017 09:59

View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari heads to London for medical tests, handing over power to his deputy Yemi Osinbajo.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London on Sunday for follow-up medical tests after weeks of mounting concern about his health.

Femi Adesina, his spokesman, said the 74-year-old's doctors would determine how long he will stay in the British capital, where he spent nearly two months undergoing treatment from mid-January.

Officials have refused to disclose details of his medical condition.

"The president wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry," Adesina said in a statement, adding that parliament had been informed of his absence. 

"Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the vice president [Yemi Osinbajo]."

Buhari misses cabinet meeting amid health fears

Buhari's previous trip to London in January was billed by his office as a 10-day holiday combining "routine medical check-ups", but it was extended from early February and he did not return until early March.

On his return, he said he would need more rest and then would return to Britain for follow-up tests.

Buhari had not been seen in public for several weeks until last Friday when he attended weekly prayers at the presidential villa after missing the last three cabinet meetings and other engagements.

Earlier on Sunday, he was pictured sitting in an armchair at his residence, dressed in white traditional robes, looking gaunt, surrounded by 82 recently released Chibok schoolgirls.

Adesina said Buhari would have left earlier on Sunday but wanted to meet the students, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram fighters along with nearly 200 others in northeast Nigeria in April 2014, causing worldwide outrage.

The health of Nigeria’s president has been a sensitive issue since the death in office in 2010 of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, which sparked months of political turmoil.

During the 2015 election campaign, Buhari rejected opposition claims that he was seriously ill with prostate cancer.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The National-Security State’s Tradition of Embracing Dictators
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.