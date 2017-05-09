Libya foreign minister names Khalifa Haftar army chief

Khalifa Haftar named as Libya's army chief, provided he recognises GNA as Libya's sole authority, foreign minister says.

Libya's foreign minister has named renegade General Khalifa Haftar, the controversial chief of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), as the head of the country's army - provided that he recognises the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) as the only authority.

Haftar, whose LNA forces control key oil ports, is a dominant figure for factions in eastern Libya that have rejected the GNA, contributing to its failure to expand its power in the capital, Tripoli, and beyond.

In a press conference in Algeria's capital, Algiers, on Monday, Mohammed Siyala, of the GNA, announced that Haftar was "the commander-in-chief of the Libyan army". He later added that Haftar first must recognise the Tripoli-based GNA as Libya's sole authority.

The Algiers conference was also attended by Abdelkader Messahel, Algeria's minister of Maghreb affairs, African Union and Arab League, and UN envoy to Libya Martin Kobler.

The announcement came after Haftar met last week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the head of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj, in an effort to end the country's ongoing crisis.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi, with dozens of armed factions emerging.

Haftar is a divisive figure among Libyans. While he has been criticised for his aggressive use of force, including air raids, he has also been praised by some for attempting to restore order to the war-torn country.

In May 2014, Hafter launched Operation Dignity, a self-declared war against armed groups in Benghazi and the country's east.

UAE meeting

International powers had for months been pushing Serraj and Haftar to discuss resetting a UN-mediated agreement that led to the creation of the GNA in late 2015.

In statements last week in Abu Dhabi, the two men called for a resolution to Libya's political and economic crises and for joint efforts to battle armed groups, but offered no shared way forward for a political deal to unify the country.

Sarraj said the two sides had agreed to put in place "a strategy ... to form a unified Libyan army" under civil control.

The statement issued by his office also said the meeting with Haftar had been held in order "to achieve a peaceful settlement for the Libyan crisis" and called for "an expanded dialogue to establish national consensus".

Haftar's statement said the two sides had agreed to allow "the military establishment ... to fully play its role in the fight against terrorism".

Both men said they had agreed to put an end to violence in southern Libya, where LNA and pro-GNA forces clashed in early April around an airbase on the edge of the southern city of Sebha.