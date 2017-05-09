Tuesday, May 09, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Four UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 09 May 2017 15:34

View Comments

The United Nations says one peacekeeper remains missing after an attack by Christian 'anti-Balaka' attackers on Monday.

Four UN peacekeepers have been found dead and one remains missing after an attack on a convoy in the Central African Republic (CAR), United Nations officials said on Tuesday.

The UN's MINUSCA mission said the convoy was attacked by fighters of the "anti-Balaka" armed group near Yogofongo village, more than 470km east of the capital, Bangui, close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

CAR has been plagued by conflict since early 2013, when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power, triggering reprisals by Christian "anti-Balaka" militias.

MINUSCA, which had earlier announced the death of one Cambodian peacekeeper, said later on Tuesday it was "deeply saddened to confirm that three of the four peacekeepers that were missing in action since [Monday's] attack have been found dead". 

At least eight peacekeepers, one Cambodian and seven Moroccans, were also wounded in the attack.

Eight "anti-Balaka" attackers were killed and several wounded in the crossfire, MINUSCA said.

War crime

Killing a UN peacekeeper is considered a war crime, MINUSCA spokesman Herve Verhoosel told the AFP news agency, saying the convoy comprised of police and UN military staff.

The UN sent a helicopter and soldiers to secure the area and search for the missing, while the wounded were evacuated to Bangui, MINUSCA said.

READ MORE: Dozens of civilians killed in CAR violence, HRW says

Central African Republic is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for aid agencies, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said last week, with at least 33 attacks on aid workers in the first quarter of 2017.

On Saturday, at least four international aid agencies said they were temporarily suspending their operations in northern CAR due to attacks on aid workers by armed groups, the UN said.

The Seleka and other groups have splintered after violence broke out in March 2013, prompting further fighting despite the election in March 2016 of President Faustin-Archange Touadera, which raised hopes of reconciliation.

The UN mission has 13,000 peacekeepers on the ground, but some civilians complain it does not do enough to protect them against dozens of armed groups.

Around 425,000 people have been uprooted by the fighting within CAR, some 465,000 have fled to neighbouring countries, and more than 2.2 million, nearly half the population, need humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.