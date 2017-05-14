Ivory Coast launches military operation to quash mutiny

Loyalist troops advance on Bouake after soldiers mutinying over pay refuse army demand to lay down arms.

Ivory Coast has launched a military operation "to re-establish order" after soldiers who staged a three-day mutiny over bonus payments refused the army's demand to disarm.

The mutineers, most of them former rebel fighters who fought to bring President Alassane Ouattara to power, have sealed off Ivory Coast's second-largest city, Bouake, and used gunfire to break up protests against the revolt.

As loyalist soldiers advanced on Bouake on Sunday, the Military Chief of Staff General Sekou Toure issued a statement announcing the new offensive.

"These acts of an extreme seriousness are contrary to the mission of protection assigned to the armed forces," the statement said. "As a result, a military operation is under way to re-establish order."

A spokesman for the mutineers, Sergeant Seydou Kone, told the Reuters news agency: "They asked us to lay down our arms and surrender. We refused and demand our money."

"We are waiting for them."

The soldiers' uprising began in Bouake on Friday when a spokesman for the group dropped demands for extra pay promised following a mutiny in January. The revolt spread quickly to the economic capital Abidjan and other cities.

The 8,400 mutineers received 5 million CFA francs ($8,371) each in order to end the January revolt. But the government has struggled to pay remaining bonuses of 7 million CFA francs, with a budget hit by the collapse in the price of cocoa, Ivory Coast's main export.

Kone said: "We just want our money. We'll stay here until the president pays our money."

The defence minister has vowed not to negotiate with the renegade troops, however, and public anger at the mutineers is growing.

Protests against the mutiny took place in Abidjan, the northern city of Korhogo and western cocoa hub of Daola on Saturday

The soldiers used gunfire to break up a march in Bouake's city centre on Sunday morning, wounding six people.

"The population rose up, but the mutineers quickly dispersed the march with shots," said Bouake resident Simon Guede. "Everything is closed."

Three people were shot and wounded by the mutineers on Saturday.