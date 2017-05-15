Trial of ex-leader Blaise Compaore under way

Ex-president, who is in Ivory Coast, accused of authorising the killings of unarmed protesters in October 2014 uprising.
A closely-watched trial of Burkina Faso's Blaise Compaore, former president, and members of his cabinet is under way in the capital, Ouagadougou.
Compaore, who fled to neighbouring Ivory Coast during a popular revolt in 2014 against his attempts to change the constitution and extend his 27-year-rule, is being tried in absentia.
Along with 34 ex-government ministers, Compaore faces assassination charges for allegedly authorising the use of force against unarmed protesters during the uprising that toppled him, killing at least 24 people.
READ MORE: Coup attempt thwarted, says Burkina Faso's government
'Important moment'
Some Burkinabes say they are disappointed that the post-Compaore government led by Roch Marc Kabore has not delivered on its reform pledges and express regret at Compaore's absence.
Still, they welcomed the opening of the trial - the first in a series of cases being investigated to be brought to trial.
